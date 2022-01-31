Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

