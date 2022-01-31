Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Critical Analysis

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and China Construction Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.48 $1.56 billion N/A N/A China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 1.18 $39.28 billion $3.60 4.23

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and China Construction Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A China Construction Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A China Construction Bank 24.79% 12.65% 1.04%

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

