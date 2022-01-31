DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $103.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,688 shares of company stock worth $114,189,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

