Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $196.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.04. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.