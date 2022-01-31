Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

