Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,916 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 205.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,350 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 45,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $492.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

