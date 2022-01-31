DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DPCSU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10.

