Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 6,050 Shares

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.40 per share, with a total value of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.82 per share, with a total value of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.85 per share, with a total value of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.42 per share, with a total value of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

NYSE DUOL opened at $91.83 on Monday. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

