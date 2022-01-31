DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.50 ($50.57).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 52-week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

