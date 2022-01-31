DXC Technology (DXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.