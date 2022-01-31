Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DYNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,989. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

