DZ Bank Upgrades Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) to Hold

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

