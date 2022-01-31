Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $70.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $808,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $83,251.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

