Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 123.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $1,902,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GAN stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $275.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.34.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

