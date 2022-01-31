Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 258.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in HP by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HP by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,119,011 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $154,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,134 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in HP by 24.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,351 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.