Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 137.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

