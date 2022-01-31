Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $74.99 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.