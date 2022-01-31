Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.92.

NYSE:EXP opened at $143.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $150.34. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

