eBoost (EBST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00284526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001996 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.