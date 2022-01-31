ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,932,300 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.4 days.

OTCMKTS ECNCF traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $3.97. 19,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,237. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

