Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

EC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. 797,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

