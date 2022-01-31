Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of EPC opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $26,444,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

