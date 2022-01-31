Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.91. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.