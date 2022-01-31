Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 162,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $3,152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at $2,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EARN stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. 129,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,090. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.01%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.