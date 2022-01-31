Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ESBK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84. Elmira Savings Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.