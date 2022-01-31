Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Emmerson stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £54.90 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.55.

In related news, insider Hayden Locke acquired 303,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,274.82 ($28,703.21). Also, insider Rupert Joy acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($12,142.47).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

