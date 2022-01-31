Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 298,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $145.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.29.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,924 shares of company stock worth $56,531,131 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.