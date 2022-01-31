Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $492.57 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $382.49 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.