Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

