Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

