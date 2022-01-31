Empirical Finance LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $138.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.62 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

