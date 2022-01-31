Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.43 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

