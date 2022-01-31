Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.26.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

