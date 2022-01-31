Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 43.5% in January

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESVIF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 27,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,550. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.