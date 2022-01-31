Entegris (ENTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENTG opened at $111.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.