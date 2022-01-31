Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 120,309 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 75.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,298 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $221,361,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

