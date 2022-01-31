Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 168 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $154.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.