EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $133.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

