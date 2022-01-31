Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR stock opened at $338.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.01 and its 200 day moving average is $635.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

