Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $916,000 Position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of SLS opened at $4.77 on Monday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $75.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

