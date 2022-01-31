Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 288,065 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $40.77 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $44.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

