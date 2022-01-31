Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 19,919 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.77 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

