Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $190.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $177.16 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

