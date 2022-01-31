Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Teradyne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,465,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

