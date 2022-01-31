Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amphenol Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

