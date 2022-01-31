Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

