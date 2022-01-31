Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.89 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

