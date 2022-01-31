Essex Property Trust (ESS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $332.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $236.19 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

