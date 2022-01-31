ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $184,285.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.36 or 0.06867815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,311.82 or 0.99733315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003119 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

