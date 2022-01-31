Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after purchasing an additional 778,625 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,320,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after purchasing an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.89. 8,640,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

